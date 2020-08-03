Only those invited should come for Ram Temple ceremony: UP Dy CM Dinesh Sharma

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma on Monday said only those people who have been invited to the foundation laying ceremony of the Ram Temple should come and other devotees can watch the live telecast on television as COVID-19 norms are being enforced. Sharma told a press conference here, "Crores of people are associated with the Ram Temple Andolan and they all wanted to attend the ceremony but due to COVID-19, only those who are invited should come for the ceremony. Other devotees can watch the live telecast on Doordarshan or other electronic media."

"It is requested that people on the temple premises as well as those who watch the telecast follow the norms to contain the spread of the virus," added Sharma. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to lay the foundation stone of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on August 5.The construction of Ram temple will begin in Ayodhya after the ceremony to lay the foundation stone in which dignitaries from the political and religious fields are likely to participate. (ANI)