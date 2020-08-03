Left Menu
Development News Edition

Only those invited should come for Ram Temple ceremony: UP Dy CM Dinesh Sharma

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma on Monday said only those people who have been invited to the foundation laying ceremony of the Ram Temple should come and other devotees can watch the live telecast on television as COVID-19 norms are being enforced.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 03-08-2020 19:37 IST | Created: 03-08-2020 19:37 IST
Only those invited should come for Ram Temple ceremony: UP Dy CM Dinesh Sharma
Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma speaking at a press conference in Lucknow on Monday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma on Monday said only those people who have been invited to the foundation laying ceremony of the Ram Temple should come and other devotees can watch the live telecast on television as COVID-19 norms are being enforced. Sharma told a press conference here, "Crores of people are associated with the Ram Temple Andolan and they all wanted to attend the ceremony but due to COVID-19, only those who are invited should come for the ceremony. Other devotees can watch the live telecast on Doordarshan or other electronic media."

"It is requested that people on the temple premises as well as those who watch the telecast follow the norms to contain the spread of the virus," added Sharma. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to lay the foundation stone of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on August 5.The construction of Ram temple will begin in Ayodhya after the ceremony to lay the foundation stone in which dignitaries from the political and religious fields are likely to participate. (ANI)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Vietnam says origin of Danang outbreak hard to track; Australia's Victoria to toughen COVID lockdown and more

Health News Roundup: Philippines to update COVID-19 strategy; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

Entertainment News Roundup: MTV's VMAs to honor coronavirus shutdown music; Facebook brings official music videos to users' feed and more

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 4,542,579 coronavirus cases; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

UK says TikTok locating HQ in London would be a commercial decision

Britain said the location of TikToks headquarters was a commercial decision after a newspaper report said the government had given the green light for its Chinese parent company to set up a head office in London for the popular short-video ...

Federal Communications Commission chair says agency will take public comment on Trump social media petition

The Federal Communications Commission will take public comment for 45 days on a petition filed by the Trump administration seeking new transparency rules in how social media companies moderate content, FCC Chairman Ajit Pai said on Monday.P...

Tamil Nadu reports 5,609 new COVID-19 cases, tally surges to 2,63,222

As many as 5,609 new COVID-19 cases and 109 deaths were reported in Tamil Nadu in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 2,63,222 in the state, informed the state health department on Monday.According to the health departmen...

Delhi reports 805 new COVID-19 cases, 17 deaths

Delhi on Monday reported 805 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital to 1,38,482. According to the bulletin of Delhi government, 17 deaths were reported today, taking the death toll to 4,021....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020