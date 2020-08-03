Left Menu
Haryana reports 654 new cases, seven deaths in last 24 hours

A total of 654 new COVID-19 cases and seven deaths were reported in Haryana in the last 24 hours.

ANI | Chandigarh (Haryana) | Updated: 03-08-2020 23:13 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The total number of cases in the state stands at 37,173. These include 30,470 discharged patients and 440 deaths. The number of active cases stands at 6,263.

The total count of COVID-19 cases in the country stands at 18,03,695. (ANI)

