PM to attend foundation stone laying ceremony of Ram temple in Ayodhya: PMO

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Wednesday attend a public function on laying of the foundation stone of 'Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir' at Ayodhya, the Prime Minister's Office said. Modi's visit to Ayodhya for the foundation stone laying ceremony is now officially confirmed He will unveil a plaque to mark the laying of foundation stone and also release a commemorative postage stamp on 'Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir', the statement said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-08-2020 19:06 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 19:06 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Wednesday attend a public function on laying of the foundation stone of 'Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir' at Ayodhya, the Prime Minister's Office said.  Prior to the function, the prime minister will take part in 'pooja' and 'darshan' at Hanumangarhi, a statement by the PMO said on Tuesday. Modi's visit to Ayodhya for the foundation stone laying ceremony is now officially confirmed

He will unveil a plaque to mark the laying of foundation stone and also release a commemorative postage stamp on 'Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir', the statement said.

