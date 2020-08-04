Left Menu
Sushant's former manager Disha Salian did not commit suicide, she was raped and murdered: Rane

BJP leader Narayan Rane on Tuesday alleged that Sushant Singh Rajput's former manager Disha Salian, who died after she jumped off the 14th floor of a building in Mumbai's Malad in June, was raped and murdered.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 04-08-2020 22:57 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 22:57 IST
BJP leader Narayan Rane addressing a press conference in Mumbai on Tuesday.. Image Credit: ANI

BJP leader Narayan Rane on Tuesday alleged that Sushant Singh Rajput's former manager Disha Salian, who died after she jumped off the 14th floor of a building in Mumbai's Malad in June, was raped and murdered. Addressing a press conference, Rane said: "Disha Salian did not commit suicide she was raped and murdered. One of the young ministers from the current Maharashtra government attended the party where Disha Salian was also present... Maharashtra Government trying to save the culprit."

"Mumbai Police Commissioner must bring the truth about Sushant Singh Rajput and Disha Salian's murder," he said. Rane also claimed that Sushant Singh Rajput did not "commit suicide" and alleged that the actor was murdered.

"Sushant Singh Rajput did not commit suicide. He was murdered. Maharashtra government is trying to save someone. It is not paying attention to the case." The Bihar government has sent a recommendation for the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry in the case filed by Rajput's father KK Singh in Patna.

"The State Government has sent a recommendation for CBI inquiry in the case filed by Late Shri Sushant Singh Rajput's father, Shri KK Singh, related to the death of Late Sushant Singh Rajput in Patna," Chief Minister Nitish Kumar tweeted. An FIR was filed by Patna Police against actor Rhea Chakraborty in the Rajput's death case under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including abetment of suicide. Bihar Police started the investigation and dispatched a team to Mumbai.

Earlier, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh condemned the demand for Sushant Singh Rajput's death case to be handed over to the CBI. (ANI)

