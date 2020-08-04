Left Menu
The district administration has deputed several senior officers to take care of certain sensitive areas, they said. Circle Officer of Udharbond Jayanta Chakraborty has been deputed to look after Udharbond and Borkhola police station areas, as per an official order.

PTI | Silchar | Updated: 04-08-2020 22:58 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 22:58 IST
Security stepped up in Assam's Silchar, other areas ahead of Ayodhya event

Security was stepped in Silchar and other parts of Cachar district in Assam on Tuesday ahead of the foundation stone laying ceremony for a Ram temple in Ayodhya, officials said. The district administration has deputed several senior officers to take care of certain sensitive areas, they said.

Circle Officer of Udharbond Jayanta Chakraborty has been deputed to look after Udharbond and Borkhola police station areas, as per an official order. Assistant Commissioner Deepmoy Thakuria has been deputed to look after the law and order in Silchar police station area, it said.

Circle Officer of Sonai Sudeep Nath will take care of Sonai, Kachudaram and Dholai police station areas. The order further stated that Circle Officer of Katigorah Pranjit Deb will look after the areas falling under the jurisdiction of the Katigorah police station.

The officials will take appropriate steps as they deem fit and proper to deal with the situation, and they will report directly to the district magistrate, the order stated. PTI CORR ESB SOM SOM

