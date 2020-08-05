Left Menu
Development News Edition

IPS officer asked me to pressurise Rhea: DCP Dahiya

The DCP said he "politely and firmly" told Singh that it was not possible for him to call anyone to the police station and keep him in custody as it was against procedure. Dahiya said he asked Singh to file a written complaint based on which the matter would be investigated.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-08-2020 09:13 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 09:13 IST
IPS officer asked me to pressurise Rhea: DCP Dahiya

A senior Mumbai police official has claimed that the IPS brother-in-law of Sushant Singh Rajput had asked him to call the actor's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty to police station and pressurise her. Deputy Commissioner of Police Paramjitsingh Dahiya told a TV channel that O P Singh, brother-in-law of Rajput and senior IPS officer of Haryana police, had made the request in February this year.

Rajput, 34, was found hanging at his apartment in suburban Bandra on June 14. "Singh asked me to call Rhea Chakraborty to the police station informally and pressurise her," said Dahiya, who was the zonal police head of Bandra region till April 1.

Dahiya said Singh told him that Rajput's family felt Rhea was "controlling" the actor and wanted her out of his life. Dahiya said the actor's family did not submit a written complaint. He said O P Singh made the informal request (to pressurise Rhea) to him through WhatsApp messages on February 18 and 25.

The DCP said Singh visited Mumbai on February 5 and told him to inform Rajput that he was in Mumbai. He also requested that a person called Miranda be kept in a day's police custody, without any complaint or investigation, Dahiya said. The DCP said he "politely and firmly" told Singh that it was not possible for him to call anyone to the police station and keep him in custody as it was against procedure.

Dahiya said he asked Singh to file a written complaint based on which the matter would be investigated. The written complaint never came, he added. Rajput's father K K Singh has released a video saying he alerted Mumbai police on February 25 that his sons life was in danger.

On Monday, Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh said the family didnt raise any suspicion when the city police recorded their statements on June 16. "At that moment, they didnt raise any suspicion and also didn't complain about any lapse in our investigation," he said.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6 to have time jump, Tommy’s backstory, love-life with Lizzie on focus

One Piece Chapter 987 to be out on Aug 10, Kaido’s flashback, moments full of emotions

Money Heist Season 5 will mark end, no chance for Season 6, announces Netflix

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8: Digging to include Samuel Ball’s land, get other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Union Education Minister to inaugurate the global virtual conference on reimagining and transforming the university

New Delhi India Aug 5 ANINewsVoir OP Jindal Global University JGU and International Institute for Higher Education Research and Capacity Building IIHEd present to the world a truly global conference on August 6th and 7th, 2020 on Reimaginin...

Lebanon's security service began ammonium nitrate investigation five months ago: Reports

Beirut Lebanon, Aug 5 SputnikANI The Lebanese National Security Service launched an investigation five months ago in connection with the discovery of a large amount of ammonium nitrate in the port of Beirut, Lebanese television channel OTV ...

Pollock's late hitting helps Dodgers past Padres

A.J. Pollock broke a tie with a two-out double in the seventh as a pinch-hitter and added a solo homer in the ninth Tuesday night to lead the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers to a 5-2 win over the San Diego Padres. The Dodgers rallied from a 2-...

Sri Lankans, wearing masks, flock to voting centres for parliament election

Sri Lankans lined up before polling stations opened on Wednesday, wearing masks and social distancing, to elect a new parliament that President Gotabaya Rajapaksa hopes will clear the way for him to boost his powers. The tourism-dependent i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020