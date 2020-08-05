Mamata appeals for unity in diversity on Ram Temple bhoomi pujan day
On the day when bhoomi pujan was held for the Ram Temple at Ayodhya and Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for it, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee appealed for unity in diversity. Countrymen should preserve the age-old legacy till their last breath, she tweeted. Hindu Muslim Sikh Isaai Aapas mein hain Bhai Bhai! Mera Bharat Mahaan, Mahaan Hamara Hindustan.
On the day when bhoomi pujan was held for the Ram Temple at Ayodhya and Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for it, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee appealed for unity in diversity. Countrymen should preserve the age-old legacy till their last breath, she tweeted.
Hindu Muslim Sikh Isaai Aapas mein hain Bhai Bhai! Mera Bharat Mahaan, Mahaan Hamara Hindustan. Our country has always upheld the age-old legacy of unity in diversity, and we must preserve this to our last breath!, Banerjee tweeted.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined the bhoomi pujan rituals and laid the foundation stone of the temple..
