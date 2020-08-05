PM Modi, temple trust have paid respect to people's faith by performing 'bhoomi pujan' of Ram temple: Amit Shah

Today Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra have paid respect to the faith of crores of people by performing 'bhoomi pujan' of Ram temple, said Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday. Taking to Twitter, Shah wrote (roughly translated from Hindi), "The construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya has been a symbol of the faith of Hindus around the world for centuries. Today Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra have done the work of paying respect to the faith of crores of people by performing bhoomi pujan of Ram temple, for this, I express my heartfelt gratitude."

"Today is a historic and proud day for India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the birthplace of Lord Shri Ram worshipped and laid the foundation stone of the grand Ram temple, which has written a golden chapter in the history of great Indian culture and civilization and has started a new era," he added. Shah further said that the ideals and thoughts of Lord Shri Ram reside in the soul of India.

"His character and philosophy of life is the cornerstone of Indian culture. With the construction of Ram temple, this auspicious land will rise again in the world with its full splendour. Coordination of religion and development will also generate employment opportunities," Shah tweeted. "The construction of this grand Ram temple reflects the strong and decisive leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. My heartiest congratulations to all Indians on this unforgettable day. The Modi government will always be committed to protecting and preserving Indian culture and its values," he added.

"The construction of the Prabhu Shri Ram temple is the result of centuries of constant sacrifice, struggle, penance and sacrifice of innumerable name-unnamed Ram devotees. On this day, I salute all those ascetics who fought for this invaluable heritage of Sanatan culture for so many years. Jai Shree Ram!" Shah wrote in another tweet. Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier today conducted 'bhoomi pujan' for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya. (ANI)