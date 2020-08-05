For second consecutive day India tests over 6 lakh COVID-19 samples

For the second consecutive day, India has tested over 6 lakhs COVID-19 samples taking the tests per million to 15,568, Union Health Ministry said here on Wednesday. "With 619,652 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, the cumulative testing as on date has reached 21,484,402. The tests per million have seen a sharp increase to 15,568," the ministry said.

India had conducted 661,715 tests on Tuesday, the ministry said. The resolve of Union and state/UT governments to follow aggressive testing as the first important step in the early detection and treatment/home isolation of COVID-19 positive cases has resulted in India rapidly increasing the number of tests done per day, the health ministry said.

The lab network as on today consists of 1,366 labs in the country with 920 labs in the government sector and 446 private labs. With the single-day spike of 52,509 cases, India's COVID-19 tally crossed the 19-lakh mark on Wednesday, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)