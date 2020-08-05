Tree collapses on police check-post at Mantralaya entrance

A big tree collapsed on the police check-post at the main gate of `Mantralaya', the administrative headquarters of the Maharashtra government in south Mumbai, as rain lashed the city, an official said. Nobody was injured in the incident but two vehicles parked outside the check-post were damaged, the police official said.

Renovation work was undergoing in the post, he added. Another tree collapsed outside the `garden gate' of Mantralaya, he said, adding nobody was injured in that incident too.