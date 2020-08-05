Highlights at 2100 hrs

Following are the top stories at 2100 hrs: Top stories DEL110 2ND LDALL AYODHYA First bricks laid for Ram temple, Modi says long wait over Ayodhya: In a highly-anticipated event watched by millions on television, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday laid the foundation here of a Ram temple, the culmination of a campaign that fuelled the rise of the BJP and marked the fulfilment of one of its core poll promises. DEL105 LD JK JK: A year after Article 370 revocation, restrictions prevent NC's all-party meet Srinagar: Curfew-like restrictions remained in force here on Wednesday as authorities foiled plans of the National Conference to hold an all-party meeting on the first anniversary of Jammu and Kashmir losing its statehood and special constitutional status, but BJP cadres held symbolic celebrations to mark the day.

LGD26 SC-2NDLD RAJPUT-CBI Truth behind Sushant Singh’s death should come out, says SC; Centre gives nod to CBI probe New Delhi: The truth behind the “unfortunate” death of a "gifted and talented artist" Sushant Singh Rajput should come out, the Supreme Court said on Wednesday, while the Centre apprised it of having accepted the Bihar government’s recommendation for a CBI probe in the matter. Nation DEL96 AYODHYA-LD MOOD Ayodhya relives 'Ramayan' days; People throng shops with TV sets to watch Ram Mandir 'bhoomi poojan' Ayodhya: From blowing of conch shells and ringing of bells to ceaseless chants of 'Jai Shri Ram' and 'Siyavar Ramchandra Ki Jai', streets of this temple town got immersed in a religious fervour on Wednesday as the foundation laying ceremony for a Ram Temple got underway here. By Arunav Sinha DEL99 SUSHANT-GOVT Centre directs CBI probe in Sushant Singh Rajput death case, issues notification New Delhi: The Centre on Wednesday issued a notification asking the CBI to probe the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, that occurred in June at his Mumbai residence, officials said.

BOM31 MH-3RDLD RAINS Rains batter Mumbai, hit transport; cranes collapse at JNPT Mumbai: Incessant heavy rains accompanied by strong winds battered Mumbai and neighbouring Thane and Palghar districts of Maharashtra on Wednesday, disrupting suburban train and bus services and throwing normal life out of gear. CAL14 MN-CONG-WHIP Cong issues whip to its MLAs to attend Aug 10 Assembly session Imphal: The Congress in Manipur has issued a whip to its 24 MLAs to attend one-day Assembly session on August 10 and vote in support of no confidence motion against the BJP-led government for which the party legislators have already given notice to the Speaker.

DEL98 AYODHYA-UP-MUSLIM-DEVOTEES Lord Ram our 'Imam-e-Hind', temple will be symbol of brotherhood: Muslim devotees Ayodhya: Hailing Lord Ram as "Imam-e-Hind" (prelate of India), some Muslim devotees of Lord Ram watched the entire bhoomi pujan ceremony in Ayodhya on Wednesday live on their TV sets as they could not go there due to the coronavirus health protocols.By Arunav Sinha DEL102 SEBI-CHAIRMAN-LD EXTENSION Ajay Tyagi gets 18 months' extension as SEBI chairman, to continue till Feb 2022 New Delhi: Ajay Tyagi was on Wednesday given an 18-month extension, till February 2022, as the chairman of markets regulator SEBI, according to a Personnel Ministry order. DEL80 UPSC-WOMEN-RESULTS 197 women qualify in civil services exam 2019 New Delhi: As many as 197 women are among the 829 candidates who have qualified in the prestigious civil services examination 2019, officials said on Wednesday.

Legal LGD28 SC-EWS QUOTA SC refers to five-judge bench, pleas challenging 10 per cent EWS quota in jobs, education New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday referred to a constitution bench of five-judges, a batch of pleas and transfer petitions challenging the Centre's decision to grant 10 per cent reservation in jobs and education to economically weaker section and the Constitution (103 amendment) Act 2019. Foreign FGN43 PAK-IMRAN-KASHMIR Imran Khan says Pak will continue to raise Kashmir issue at world stage Islamabad: Notwithstanding the unsuccessful attempts made by him to raise the Kashmir issue at the world stage, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday reiterated that his country would continue to raise the matter at all international forums. By Sajjad Hussain FGN44 CHINA-NEW-VIRUS-DISEASE Seven dead, 60 infected by new infectious disease in China: Report Beijing: A new infectious disease caused by a tick-borne virus has killed seven people and infected 60 others in China, official media here reported on Wednesday, warning about the possibility of its human-to-human transmission.By K J M Varma