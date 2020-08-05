Left Menu
Development News Edition

C'garh govt launches scheme for tendu leaves collectors

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 05-08-2020 22:31 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 22:31 IST
C'garh govt launches scheme for tendu leaves collectors

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Wednesday launched a social security scheme for tendu leaves collectors in the state, which will benefit over 12 lakh families, mostly tribals and forest dwellers engaged in its collection, an official said. The scheme, named after slain Congress leader Mahendra Karma, was inaugurated on the occasion of his birth anniversary from the official residence of Baghel here, the public relations department official said.

Karma, who was popularly known as Bastar tiger for his tough stand against Naxals, was among 29 people, including senior Congress leaders, who were killed in a Naxal attack in Jhiram valley of Bastar district on May 25, 2013. Shaheed Mahendra Karma Tendupatta Sangrahak Samajik Suraksha Yojana, introduced in the memory of the leader, will benefit around 12.50 lakh families involved in tendu leaves collection, Baghel said.

Tendu leaves, used for making bidis (leaf-wrapped cigarettes), are collected by forest dwellers and from them it is purchased by the state government. Under the scheme, to be executed jointly by state's forest department and Chhattisgarh State Minor Forest Produce Federation, financial aid of Rs 2 lakh will be provided to the nominee or the heir in case of normal death of the head of the family of the registered tendu leaves collectors (if the age of the head of the family is not beyond 50 years), the official said.

In case of death due to accident, additional financial aid Rs 2 lakh will be provided, whereas in case of permanent disability caused due to the accident, assistance of Rs 2 lakh will be given and Rs 1 lakh in case of partial disability in the mishap, he said. If the age of the head of such family is between 50 and 59 years, then in case of his/her normal death, Rs 30,000 will be provided as financial aid to their kin or nominee, while Rs 75,000 in case of accidental death, he said.

Similarly in this category, Rs 75,000 will be given in case of permanent disability caused to the head of family in the accident and Rs 37,500 in case of partial disability, he said. The amount will be directly deposited into the bank accounts of people concerned within a month of the incident, he said.

On the occasion, the chief minister also released payment of 1.65 crore against cow dung procurement to the beneficiaries under 'Godhan Nyay Yojana', he said. Under the scheme launched last month, around 82,711 quintals of cow dung had been procured from 46,964 cattle rearers in 4,140 gauthans (dedicated facilities in villages where cattle are housed) across the state between July 20 and August 1, he said.

An amount of 1.65 crore was transferred into the bank accounts of 46,964 beneficiaries, he said. Meanwhile, the chief minister also interacted with members of gauthan committees and women Self Help Groups, cattle ranchers and others on Godhan Nyay Yojna via video conferencing, he said.

Next payment against dung procurement will be done on August 15, he said. Under the first of its kind scheme in the country, the state government has been procuring cow dung from cattle rearers and farmers at Rs 2 per kg (including transport cost).

Dung so procured is utilised for preparing vermi- compost, which is being sold through cooperative societies to farmers..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 987 to be out on Aug 10, Kaido’s flashback, moments full of emotions

Canara Bank Q1 profit up 23 pc at Rs 406 cr

Peaky Blinders Season 6 to have time jump, Tommy’s backstory, love-life with Lizzie on focus

Money Heist Season 5 will mark end, no chance for Season 6, announces Netflix

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

India, Mexico discuss upcoming non-permanent membership of both countries in UNSC

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla and Mexican Deputy Foreign Minister Julian Ventura Valero held talks on the upcoming non-permanent membership of both countries in the United Nations Security Council UNSC during 2021-22. According t...

White House and congressional Democrats talk coronavirus, Postal budget woes

Top Democrats in the U.S. Congress and White House officials added a new thread to negotiations on a new round of coronavirus relief on Wednesday, with a briefing on how the budget-strapped Postal Service was coping with election-related de...

Beirut reels from huge blast as death toll climbs to at least 135

Lebanese rescue teams pulled out bodies and hunted for missing in the wreckage of buildings on Wednesday as investigations blamed negligence for a massive warehouse explosion that sent a devastating blast wave across Beirut, killing at leas...

2 gangsters nabbed by Delhi Police in Haryana: Officials

Two most wanted gangsters were arrested by Delhi Police after a brief chase in Haryana, officials said on Wednesday. The accused have been identified as Ankit Gujjar 28, a resident of Baghpat district in Uttar Pradesh, and Anil 29, a resi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020