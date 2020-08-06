Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt serious about fighting GBV to keep women safe: Thembi Siweya

The shelter serves as a place of hope for the abused and provides a range of services that assists them to be self-sufficient while preparing for court appearances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 06-08-2020 15:02 IST | Created: 06-08-2020 15:02 IST
Govt serious about fighting GBV to keep women safe: Thembi Siweya
Siweya said as the country marks Women’s Month, they will be going to all the centres to monitor their effectiveness and the impact of COVID-19 on their operations. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

Government is serious about fighting gender-based violence (GBV) and will leave no stone unturned until every woman and child is safe in the country, says Deputy Minister in the Presidency, Thembi Siweya.

"Our systems must never subject victims to secondary victimisation or push them back to the perpetrators because the consequences will be too dire. We must be able to assist victims and help them to reintegrate into society," said Siweya on Wednesday.

The Deputy Minister was speaking during her monitoring visit at Ikhaya Lethemba Shelter in Braamfontein, accompanied by the Gauteng MEC for Community Safety, Faith Mazibuko and MEC for Social Development, Dr Nomathemba Mokgethi.

The shelter serves as a place of hope for the abused and provides a range of services that assists them to be self-sufficient while preparing for court appearances.

Survivors are equipped with skills to assist them to be self-sufficient and care for their children, including sewing, beading and printing. Some have been armed with professional skills that have landed them formal employment opportunities.

The Early Childhood Development programme at the centre also helps children who have been alienated from home by their perpetrators and ensure that they are prepared to testify in court.

"The model might have challenges, but it is an ideal intervention in the fight against gender-based violence. It emphasises the victims' rights and prioritises their protection and recovery. It would be ideal if similar institutions could be replicated in all the districts where there are reported high levels of GBV," the Deputy Minister said.

Several stakeholders, including the police, non-governmental organisations, Health and Justice Departments, as well as the private sector, have been mobilised to ensure an integrated approach in supporting victims.

The Gauteng MEC of Community Safety made an undertaking that no victim in need will be turned away at the centre.

Siweya said as the country marks Women's Month, they will be going to all the centres to monitor their effectiveness and the impact of COVID-19 on their operations.

"We want to make sure that these centres continue to operate even during this pandemic. At times, we will just arrive at the centre unannounced for us to get an unfiltered picture. Our officials at the Department of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation are ready to unearth the challenges and assist with the solutions," Siweya said.

The Deputy Minister's visit follows a recent frontline monitoring programme at a Sexual Offences Court in Nebo Magistrate's Court in Limpopo, where she intervened in finding a medium-term solution to the water crisis, which was affecting the running of the court.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

The Seven Deadly Sins Season 4 airs on Netflix in Aug, synopsis revealed, other latest updates

Canara Bank Q1 profit up 23 pc at Rs 406 cr

The Dragon Prince Season 4 on expansion of Xadia & its kingdom, get other updates

Crash Landing on You Season 2: Petition to renew Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin’s series marks over 7,800 supports

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Republican Party, Trump campaign raise USD 1 bn for 2020 presidential poll

The Republican Party and the Trump campaign have collectively raised over USD 165 million in July, surpassing the billion-dollar threshold with a total haul of USD 1.1 billion. The joint re-election effort continues their cash in hand advan...

Germany fights virus uptick with mandatory testing for travellers

Germany announced mandatory tests for travellers returning from high-risk regions after new coronavirus cases breached the 1,000-a-day threshold for the first time since May, fuelling fears of a return to an economically disruptive lockdown...

BSE completes another physical delivery of gold mini in 'options in goods' contracts

Leading stock exchange BSE on Thursday said it has executed the second physical delivery of gold mini in options in goods contracts. The entire physical delivery process was seamlessly completed at the exchanges designated vault in Ahmedaba...

South African animal rights group asks court to ban live sheep shipments by Kuwaiti firm

A South African animal rights group is seeking a court order banning a Kuwaiti firm from shipping tens of thousands of sheep across the equator to the Middle East during summer months in conditions it called extreme cruelty. The case is the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020