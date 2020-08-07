BJP leader raises questions over Sushant's psychotherapist

BJP leader Ashish Shelar on Friday accused Sushant Singh Rajput's psychotherapist Susan Walker Moffat of sharing details about the mental health of the late actor to the media in violation of law. Shelar also asked if Moffat, a foreign national, was practising in India illegally, and demanded that she be probed by various agencies.

Rajput, 34, was found hanging in his suburban Bandra apartment on June 14, in what the police say was a case of suicide. "#Sushantsinghrajput Why Susan Walker Moffat illegally share Sushant's mental health details 2 media? 2 misguide police? Hide secrets? Her Practice illegal? Earning crores? Violated Mental health Act ! Police/CBI/ED/IT enquiry of Susan Walker MUST ! Justice Will b done!" Shelar tweeted.

In a video message, he alleged, "She gave information about Rajput to a channel. This information cannot be shared as per the Mental Healthcare Act." Shelar sought to know whether the Rehabilitation Council of India had given Walker permission to practise in India as a mental therapist and whether she has the NOC from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) or the Mumbai Police for it..