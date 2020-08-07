COVID-19: UP Cong demands economic relief package for middle-class

The Uttar Pradesh Congress on Friday staged a state-wide protest against the Yogi Adityanath government demanding an economic relief package for the middle-class families who are facing difficulties due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The party also handed over a memorandum in this regard addressed to the Governor.

The president of the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC), Ajay Kumar Lallu, said in a statement that the pandemic has adversely affected income of lakhs of middle-class families and therefore the Yogi government should immediately help them out by announcing an economic relief package. On Lallu's instructions social distancing norms were strictly followed during the protest, the statement said.

The UPCC president also demanded that fees for last four months of all the board students of the state should be completely waived off and financial assistance should be given to all employees, including educational staff of all private schools, at the rate of at least Rs 8,000 per month. He further said the state government should ensure that there is no alteration in the school textbooks and changes in school uniform.

Lallu demanded a monthly honorarium of Rs 10,000 for the lawyers, saying their income has been adversely affected due to the pandemic. The UPCC chief said those who have neither benefited from the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana nor other schemes and their annual income is less than Rs 2 lakh should also be helped by the state government.

Lallu said if any of these people have taken loan for a house, vehicle or other basic needs, the government should immediately extend a relief of at least Rs 20,000 to them..