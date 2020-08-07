Left Menu
Not consulted before New Education Policy, says West Bengal minister

The Centre did not hold discussions with West Bengal before framing the New Education Policy (NEP), said State Education Minister Partha Chatterjee said on Friday.

West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee. Image Credit: ANI

The Centre did not hold discussions with West Bengal before framing the New Education Policy (NEP), said State Education Minister Partha Chatterjee said on Friday. He said discussions might have been held with others, but not with anybody from the West Bengal government.

"To my knowledge, nothing has happened; not even a single time with respect to PM Modi. I can say emphatically that no one from Bengal was part of the discussions," he told reporters. He said, "We gave our thoughts on the draft resolution of national education policy but nothing was discussed."

Earlier, PM Narendra Modi said, "Till now our focus was on 'what to think' but the NEP focuses on 'how to think'. There is a flood of information in today's age. We need the ability to decide which information to accept. NEP has stressed on inquiry-based, discussion-based, and analysis-based thinking." "Some people said that implementation of NEP would be a challenge. We have to implement it together. I am committed to this cause," he said. (ANI)

