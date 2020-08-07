Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dhankhar now seeks spending details of Bengal's business summit from finance minister

He also indicated that the state government wants to hide the information. Dhankhar had on August 1 sought the details of the amount spent in holding Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS) from the Additional Chief Secretary (Finance), expressing concern about alleged fiscal irregularities and patronage in organising the programme.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 07-08-2020 23:20 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 23:20 IST
Dhankhar now seeks spending details of Bengal's business summit from finance minister

Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday asked for the spending details of the annual business summit of the West Bengal government from Finance Minister Dr Amit Mitra, days after he asked for the same information from a top-level officer but got no response from him. He also indicated that the state government wants to hide the information.

Dhankhar had on August 1 sought the details of the amount spent in holding Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS) from the Additional Chief Secretary (Finance), expressing concern about alleged fiscal irregularities and patronage in organising the programme. He had also said that there was an assertion that the investment generated on the ground is less than the spending incurred in holding the event, which the Mamata Banerjee administration has been organising since 2015 to attract investments to the state.

In a tweet, the governor said, "As the information sought as regards BENGAL GLOBAL BUSINESS SUMMIT from ACS Finance @MamataOfficial has not been forthcoming, have sought the same from Finance Minister Dr Amit Mitra. Finance Minister should be proud to share achievement. Why hide from the governor?" Dhankhar said that he is confident that Mitra would be prompt and accurate in providing him with the data he has sought. "Delay indicates information is being 'hidden'-what is sought to be 'hidden' is always big news. Orchestrated statements and advertisements have to be on firm fact foundation- something missing @MamataOfficial," the governor tweeted.

In a series of tweets on August 1, Dhankhar had said that he wanted to know from the Additional Chief Secretary (Finance) how much money has been spent each year since 2016 in holding the summit and the name of the agencies through which the spending has been made for organizing BGBS. He had also sought to know "the name of event company for BGBS and whether payment was made directly or through FICCI, besides the number of MoUs signed, investment and jobs promised in each of the annual events.

Dhankhars last query was on the achievements made in the BGBS -- actual investments made and jobs created. Opposition parties such as the BJP and the CPI(M) earlier separately expressed scepticism over holding the summit claiming it did not yield any worthwhile investment from names that matter in the industry, which was strongly rebutted by Finance Minister Amit Mitra.

The opposition had also demanded publication of a white paper on the actual investment that came from the summit. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had said in the Assembly that 50 per cent of the investment proposals that were received in the five editions of BGBS are already in the process of implementation.

The next edition of BGBS would be held from December 15 to 17, the finance minister had announced before the coronavirus pandemic set in..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: COVID opens new doors for China's gene giant; Convalescent plasma lowers COVID-19 death risk and more

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,147 to 214,214; Trump signs executive order to boost U.S. drug manufacturing and more

Dr Harsh Vardhan presides signing of MoU between FSSAI and CSIR

Entertainment News Roundup: UK fashion bible Vogue turns serious for September; R&B star Lizzo to produce TV programming for Amazon's streaming service and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

At least 16 dead as Air India repatriation flight crashes on landing

At least 16 people were killed and dozens injured when an Air India Express passenger plane repatriating Indians stranded by the COVID-19 pandemic overshot the runway in heavy rain near the southern city of Kozhikode, officials said. The Bo...

WHO scrambling to resupply Beirut after blast

The World Health Organization is scrambling to deploy 1.7 million worth of personal protective equipment to Beirut after 17 containers filled with supplies for the COVID-19 response were destroyed in this weeks massive explosion. Dr. Rick B...

No Beirut blast inquiry request, says U.N. after Macron call for probe

The United Nations has not received any requests to investigate the deadly explosion in Beiruts port, a U.N. spokesman said on Friday after French President Emmanuel Macron called for an international inquiry.Dozens are still missing after ...

R'than govt to appoint over 6K community health officers

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has cleared a proposal for the appointment of 6,310 community health officers under the National Health Mission, a statement said on Friday.The recruitment on the post of community health officer will b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020