Himachal Pradesh's COVID-19 tally rises to 3,207 with 56 new cases

Himachal Pradesh's total COVID-19 caseload rose to 3,207 on Saturday with 56 new instances of the viral infection reported in 24 hours, officials said. Of the fresh cases, 43 were reported from Chamba, eight from Hamirpur, four from Kullu and one from Shimla, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) R D Dhiman said.

During the same period, 54 patients recovered from the disease. These include 42 in Solan, nine in Shimla and three in Hamirpur, he said. So far, 2,008 people have recovered from the disease in Himachal Pradesh, leaving 1,158 active COVID-19 cases in the state. Twenty-six patients have migrated out of the state, the officer said, adding the death toll stood at 13.

Solan has the highest number of active cases in the state at 367, followed by 137 in Mandi, 106 in Chamba, 101 in Kangra, 94 in Una, 92 in Sirmaur, 69 in Kullu, 68 in Bilaspur, 58 in Shimla, 56 in Hamirpur and 10 in Kinnaur..