BSF shoots dead Pakistan intruder on border

The Border Security Force (BSF) shot dead a Pakistani intruder who was trying to sneak across the international border adjacent to Gujarat and Rajasthan, a BSF official said. The incident happened on the intervening night of August 7 and August 8, the official said.

The force is on high alert in view of Independence day. "Similar attempts made by Pakistan during day time were also foiled by BSF. However, this is the first time that the infiltration attempt has been made during the night in this area. BSF is on high alert in view of forthcoming Independence Day," the official said. (ANI)