Air India mourns Kozhikode tragedy with new 'black' logo on its social media handles
The logo of Air India has turned black on social media for offering condolences to the families of the demised during the Kozhikode plane crash.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-08-2020 19:51 IST | Created: 08-08-2020 19:46 IST
The logo of Air India has turned black on social media for offering condolences to the families of the demised during the Kozhikode plane crash. The Air India flight carrying 190 passengers had skidded while landing at Karipur Airport in Kozhikode on Friday evening.
Air India's official handles on social media have now been updated their cover and profile photos with its trademark logo appearing in white against the black background. Traditionally, Air India's logo uses red as the dominant colour with shades of yellow against the white background.
Of the 190 people on board the ill-fated plane, there were 184 passengers and six crew members. Of the 18 dead so far, 14 are adults (seven males and females each) and four are children. Both the Pilot and the Co-Pilot are among those dead. At present, 149 passengers are hospitalised, of them 23 with serious injuries.
Till now, 23 passengers have been discharged. All the dead have been identified, eight from Kozhikode district, six from Malappuram district, and two from Palakkad district. All the accident victims will be tested for COVID including those who died in the crash. So far, only one victim has tested positive for coronavirus, the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Saturday.
The Chief Minister has also announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the next of kin of each passenger who died when an Air India Express flight veered off the runway while attempting to land at the Karipur International Airport here on August 7. (ANI)
ALSO READ
COVID-19: No state-wide lockdown in Kerala, says CM Pinarayi Vijayan
Kerala gold smuggling case: UDF demands CM Pinarayi Vijayan's resignation
Air India Express tragedy: Plane skidded off tabletop runway, fell into dug up sort of place, says NDRF head
Kozhikode plane crash: Pilot-in-command Deepak Sathe was an experienced Boeing 737-800 aircraft pilot, says Air India Express.
Air India Express tragedy: Metal cutters used to rescue passengers, says CISF IG