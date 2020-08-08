Left Menu
Air India mourns Kozhikode tragedy with new 'black' logo on its social media handles

The logo of Air India has turned black on social media for offering condolences to the families of the demised during the Kozhikode plane crash.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-08-2020 19:51 IST | Created: 08-08-2020 19:46 IST
Air India mourns Kozhikode tragedy with new 'black' logo on its social media handles
Air India's official handles on social media have now been updated their cover and profile photos with its trademark logo appearing in white against the black background. Image Credit: ANI

The logo of Air India has turned black on social media for offering condolences to the families of the demised during the Kozhikode plane crash. The Air India flight carrying 190 passengers had skidded while landing at Karipur Airport in Kozhikode on Friday evening.

Air India's official handles on social media have now been updated their cover and profile photos with its trademark logo appearing in white against the black background. Traditionally, Air India's logo uses red as the dominant colour with shades of yellow against the white background.

Of the 190 people on board the ill-fated plane, there were 184 passengers and six crew members. Of the 18 dead so far, 14 are adults (seven males and females each) and four are children. Both the Pilot and the Co-Pilot are among those dead. At present, 149 passengers are hospitalised, of them 23 with serious injuries.

Till now, 23 passengers have been discharged. All the dead have been identified, eight from Kozhikode district, six from Malappuram district, and two from Palakkad district. All the accident victims will be tested for COVID including those who died in the crash. So far, only one victim has tested positive for coronavirus, the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Saturday.

The Chief Minister has also announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the next of kin of each passenger who died when an Air India Express flight veered off the runway while attempting to land at the Karipur International Airport here on August 7. (ANI)

