On the issue of fake social media followers rackets, he said 66 First Information Reports have been registered in the state in such cases. Promoting a person's social media profile by creating fake followers has become new business, Deshmukh said, adding that several Public Relations (PR) agencies which provide such services are on the police's radar.

PTI | Wardha | Updated: 08-08-2020 23:20 IST | Created: 08-08-2020 23:10 IST
Maha Home Minister promises preventive action against trolls
The police will deal sternly with Internet `trolls', Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said here on Saturday. Cybercriminals are misusing social media to harass innocent people, and preventive action will be taken against such elements, he said, addressing a press conference here.

Action will be taken against trolls (those who post abusive, scurrilous or threatening messages on social media platforms) under Section 107 of the Code of Criminal Procedure and they will be asked to sign a bond, he said. Under this provision, an executive magistrate can take a bond from a person to ensure that he or she does not indulge in any mischief or "breach of peace".

"If they again indulge in cyber trolling, more stringent action will be initiated for violating the bond," the minister said. On the issue of fake social media followers rackets, he said 66 First Information Reports have been registered in the state in such cases.

Promoting a person's social media profile by creating fake followers has become a new business, Deshmukh said, adding that several Public Relations (PR) agencies which provide such services are on the police's radar. Mumbai police are currently probing one such racket and have questioned several people including rapper Badshah.

