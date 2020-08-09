Pakistan violates ceasefire in J-K's Poonch
ANI | Poonch (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 09-08-2020 19:09 IST | Created: 09-08-2020 19:09 IST
Pakistan on Sunday initiated unprovoked ceasefire violations along LoC by small arms firing and shelling with mortars in Shahpur, Kirni and Krishna Ghati sectors in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir. Pakistan violated the ceasefire at about 5.50 pm today.
Indian Army is retaliating befittingly. Earlier in the day, Pakistan violated ceasefire by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars along the Line of Control (LoC) with mortars in Mankote sector in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch. (ANI)
