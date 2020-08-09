Left Menu
Development News Edition

Draft EIA notification 'dangerous', 'disaster'; protest against it: Rahul

If EIA, 2020, is notified by the government, the long term consequences of the widespread environmental degradation will be catastrophic for us and future generations of Indians, he said. Gandhi's scathing criticism of the draft EIA notification came days after Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar said it does not relax the process of public hearing, but aims to make it more meaningful.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-08-2020 21:08 IST | Created: 09-08-2020 20:49 IST
Draft EIA notification 'dangerous', 'disaster'; protest against it: Rahul
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi [File Photo] Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday urged people to protest the new Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) 2020 draft, saying it was "dangerous" and if notified, the long term consequences will be "catastrophic". The draft EIA notification, which involves procedure of issuing environmental clearances to various projects, was issued by the Environment Ministry in March this year and public suggestions were invited. In a Facebook post using the hashtag 'WithdrawEIA2020', Gandhi slammed the government over the EIA, 2020, draft, saying it is not only "disgraceful", but "dangerous". "Not only does it have the potential to reverse many of the hard fought gains that have been won over the years in the battle to protect our environment, it could potentially unleash widespread environmental destruction and mayhem across India," he said.

Gandhi said, "Consider this: according to our 'Swachh Bharat' propagating government, if labelled 'strategic', highly polluting industries such as coal mining and other mineral mining will no longer require Environmental Impact Assessment." Neither will highways or railway lines passing through dense forests and other eco-sensitive areas, this will result in the massive hacking down of trees, leading to the destruction of habitats of thousands of endangered species, Gandhi said. The idea that Environment Impact Assessment can be given post facto is a "terrible" one, he said.

"That is, EIA can be done, after a project has already destroyed the environment," the former Congress chief said. This EIA, 2020, draft is a "disaster" and it seeks to silence the voice of communities who will be directly impacted by the environmental degradation it unleashes, Gandhi said.

"I urge every Indian to rise up and protest against it. Our youth, who have always been at the forefront of every battle to protect our environment, must take up this cause and make it their own," the former Congress chief said. "A fight to protect our environment cuts across political and ideological beliefs. If nothing else, the recent COVID-19 pandemic has shown us how fragile human life is," he said. For millions of Indians, already living on the edge, the environment isn't an abstract term, but a life and livelihood issue, Gandhi said. If EIA, 2020, is notified by the government, the long term consequences of the widespread environmental degradation will be catastrophic for us and future generations of Indians, he said.

Gandhi's scathing criticism of the draft EIA notification came days after Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar said it does not relax the process of public hearing, but aims to make it more meaningful. Javadekar wrote a letter in response to the objections to the draft EIA raised on various occasions by Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, a former environment minister and the current chairman of the parliamentary standing committee on science and technology, environment and climate change.

Javadekar had also said that Ramesh going public with his objections and letters was "premature" as public consultations on the draft EIA were underway. The Environment ministry had earlier said it would not extend the deadline for people to give suggestions and opinions beyond June 30, but later gave time till August 12.

Ramesh, in his letter to the environment minister on July 25, has said that the draft EIA reduces public participation in all steps of the environment clearance process by lessening the notice period for public hearings and doing away with them for a large category of projects. In his response on Thursday, Javadekar termed as "wrong connotation" the point raised by Ramesh that the government intends to give ex-post facto approval to the cases involving violation.

TRENDING

Researchers identify therapeutic targets to treat heart-related diseases

World News Roundup: Brazil COVID-19 deaths reach 100,000; Blast rocks military base in Somali capital and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria sees 'stabilisation' in new coronavirus cases; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,122 to 215,336 and more

Reuters Health News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Videos

Latest News

350 Delhi Police personnel who will take part in guard of honour on I-Day quarantined

Three hundred fifty Delhi Police personnel who will be part of guard of honour at the Red Fort on August 15 have been quarantined at police colony in Delhi Cantonment in the view of COVID-19 pandemic, Special Commissioner of Police Armed Po...

AI Express says Kozhikode crash probe will take some time, mortal remains handed over to families

Air India Express said Sunday the mortal remains of the 16 passengers killed in a plane crash in Kozhikode have been handed over to their families, and added that authorities were investigation the accident but it will take some time to com...

Ecuador navy surveils huge Chinese fishing fleet near Galapagos

Ecuadors navy is conducting surveillance of a massive Chinese fishing fleet that is operating near the protected waters of the Galapagos Islands, amid concerns about the environmental impact of fishing in the area of the ecologically sensit...

Promoter group Khaitan family's stake in Eveready falls below 10 pc

Promoter group Khaitan familys stake in Eveready Industries has slipped below 10 per cent after IndusInd Bank acquired nearly 8 per cent stake by invoking pledged shares of the battery maker, according to stock market data. Williamson Magor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020