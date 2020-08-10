Left Menu
Development News Edition

At meeting with PM on floods, Nitish flags non-cooperation from Nepal

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday drew the attention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to alleged non-cooperation from Nepal in managing floods that have ravaged the state's northern districts.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 10-08-2020 19:53 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 19:43 IST
At meeting with PM on floods, Nitish flags non-cooperation from Nepal
Representative Image Image Credit: IANS

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday drew the attention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to alleged non-cooperation from Nepal in managing floods that have ravaged the state's northern districts. Rivers originating in the neighboring country have inundated several districts of the state.

At a meeting convened by the prime minister on flood situation in states hit by the calamity, Kumar said that the authorities in Bihar had "not been receiving full cooperation from Nepal in the past few years" and sought the Centre's intervention on the matter. "North Bihar gets ravaged by floods because of heavy rainfall in the catchment areas of Nepal. In accordance with an agreement between India and Nepal, the water resources department of Bihar conducts the flood management work in the bordering areas.

"But we have not been receiving full cooperation from Nepal in the past few years," Kumar said in the meeting held via video conference.

TRENDING

Kahele wins Hawaii Democratic primary for Gabbard's seat

New test better predicts which babies will develop type 1 diabetes

Researchers identify therapeutic targets to treat heart-related diseases

Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 synopsis revealed, episode 2 recap, get other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

Dortmund says Jadon Sancho staying amid Man United links

England winger Jadon Sancho will stay with Borussia Dortmund for the upcoming season amid reported interest from Manchester United, club sporting director Michael Zorc said on MondayDortmund plan on having Jadon Sancho in our team this seas...

Panthers part ways with general manager Tallon

The Florida Panthers announced Monday that they have mutually parted ways with general manager Dale Tallon after 10 seasons. The announcement comes three days after the Panthers were eliminated from their Eastern Conference qualifying serie...

SC asks DOT to apprise how it will recover AGR dues from Telecos facing insolvency

The Supreme Court on Monday asked Department of Telecom DoT to apprise it as how it plans to recover Adjusted Gross Revenue AGR related dues from telecom companies facing insolvency proceedings and whether spectrum given to these companies ...

AIE plane crash: condition of eight injured critical Eds:Adds words in first para

The condition of eight, out of the 101 passengers, who were injured in the Air India Express plane crash at Karipur airport here and under treatment in various hospitals, remains critical, officials said. A total of 71 have been discharged ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020