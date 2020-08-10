Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rajasthan political crisis like Ramlila with clowns: State BJP president

Rajasthan BJP president Satish Punia on Monday termed the state political crisis as 'Ramleela' and said that there were more clown characters in it.

ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 10-08-2020 21:27 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 21:27 IST
Rajasthan political crisis like Ramlila with clowns: State BJP president
Rajasthan BJP president Satish Punia during press conference in Rajasthan on Monday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Rajasthan BJP president Satish Punia on Monday termed the state political crisis as 'Ramleela' and said that there were more clown characters in it. Addressing a press conference here he said, "If we say in English, it is the great Rajasthan political drama and if we say in Hindi it is Ramleela where there were many clown characters."

Punia demanded an audit and said Congress at least should disclose the amount of money spent on hotels where MLAs were staying. "I would say there should be an audit in public court and Ashok Gehlot ji should clear the accounts of speeches he had delivered and expenses incurred in Fairmont and Suryagarh hotel should be disclosed," Punia said.

Earlier in the day, disgruntled MLA from Tonk and former Deputy chief minister of Rajasthan Sachin Pilot met Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. The sources said that the meeting which took place at the residence of Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi around noon was successful. The crisis faced by the Congress government in Rajasthan appears to have ended with the party stating on Monday that former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot had "committed to working in the interest of the Congress party and the Congress government in Rajasthan" and "a three-member committee" will be formed to address the issues raised by Pilot and "the aggrieved" MLAs. Congress general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal said in a statement that Pilot, whose differences with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot led to the crisis, had " frank, open and conclusive" discussion with Rahul Gandhi over his grievances.

MLAs supporting Chief Minister are lodged at a hotel after differences between Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot came out in the open. Pilot was removed as the Deputy Chief Minister and as the state chief of the party on July 14. Pilot was reportedly miffed after the SOG sent him a notice to record his statement in a case of alleged poaching of Congress MLAs in the state.

The Congress has accused the BJP of indulging in horse-trading to bring down the Gehlot government. However, the BJP has rejected the allegations. (ANI)

TRENDING

Kahele wins Hawaii Democratic primary for Gabbard's seat

New test better predicts which babies will develop type 1 diabetes

Researchers identify therapeutic targets to treat heart-related diseases

Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 synopsis revealed, episode 2 recap, get other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

Oppo Watch now available in India; grab it at Amazon

HIGHLIGHTFlexible Dual-Curved DisplayWear OS by GoogleUp to 21-Day Battery LifeWorkout and Health TrackingOppos first smartwatch series, the Oppo Watch, is now available for purchase in India via Amazon. The Apple Watch look-alike features ...

Guj: Five senior IAS officers promoted as additional CS

Five senior IAS officers were on Monday promoted from the rank of principal secretary to additional chief secretary by the Gujarat government. A government notification said none of the officers, all of the 1990 batch, has been transferred ...

Central team lauds COVID-19 management in Telangana

A team of officials from the Centre discussed issues to related to COVID-19 management by the Telangana government and complimented its efforts in that regard. The team lauded the government for introducing HITAM Home Isolation Telemedicine...

I don't crave for any post, party has given position and can take it back: Sachin Pilot after meeting Cong leaders.

I dont crave for any post, party has given position and can take it back Sachin Pilot after meeting Cong leaders....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020