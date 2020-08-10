Rajasthan political crisis like Ramlila with clowns: State BJP president

Rajasthan BJP president Satish Punia on Monday termed the state political crisis as 'Ramleela' and said that there were more clown characters in it. Addressing a press conference here he said, "If we say in English, it is the great Rajasthan political drama and if we say in Hindi it is Ramleela where there were many clown characters."

Punia demanded an audit and said Congress at least should disclose the amount of money spent on hotels where MLAs were staying. "I would say there should be an audit in public court and Ashok Gehlot ji should clear the accounts of speeches he had delivered and expenses incurred in Fairmont and Suryagarh hotel should be disclosed," Punia said.

Earlier in the day, disgruntled MLA from Tonk and former Deputy chief minister of Rajasthan Sachin Pilot met Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. The sources said that the meeting which took place at the residence of Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi around noon was successful. The crisis faced by the Congress government in Rajasthan appears to have ended with the party stating on Monday that former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot had "committed to working in the interest of the Congress party and the Congress government in Rajasthan" and "a three-member committee" will be formed to address the issues raised by Pilot and "the aggrieved" MLAs. Congress general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal said in a statement that Pilot, whose differences with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot led to the crisis, had " frank, open and conclusive" discussion with Rahul Gandhi over his grievances.

MLAs supporting Chief Minister are lodged at a hotel after differences between Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot came out in the open. Pilot was removed as the Deputy Chief Minister and as the state chief of the party on July 14. Pilot was reportedly miffed after the SOG sent him a notice to record his statement in a case of alleged poaching of Congress MLAs in the state.

The Congress has accused the BJP of indulging in horse-trading to bring down the Gehlot government. However, the BJP has rejected the allegations. (ANI)