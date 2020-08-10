IMD corrects forecast of heavy to very heavy rainfall
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-08-2020 23:50 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 23:36 IST
The meteorological department on Monday corrected its forecast of "heavy to very heavy rainfall" to only "heavy rainfall at isolated places". In its earlier forecast, the department had predicted that south west monsoon would become active again from Monday and that Mumbai and parts of Maharashtra will receive heavy rainfall at isolated places.
It said on Monday that the low pressure area is being developed in the Bay of Bengal at a slow pace. "The correction is issued for the same reason as the low pressure area is developing slowly. Mumbai as well as Maharashtra's coastal area will witness an active south west monsoon in the next 4-5 days," an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said.
