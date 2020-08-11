Left Menu
Development News Edition

89% of COVID deaths in West Bengal due to comorbidities, Mamata tells PM

Nearly 89 per cent of COVID deaths in West Bengal were due to comorbidities like diabetes, cancer, hypertension, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee told Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a video conference on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-08-2020 22:56 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 22:56 IST
89% of COVID deaths in West Bengal due to comorbidities, Mamata tells PM
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Nearly 89 per cent of COVID deaths in West Bengal were due to comorbidities like diabetes, cancer, hypertension, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee told Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a video conference on Tuesday. Comorbidity refers to having multiple medical conditions at the same time which interact with each other in some way. COVID patients sometimes have ailments such as diabetes, cancer, hypertension that may make recovery difficult, experts say.

During the video conference with the PM with chief ministers on COVID-19, Banerjee urged the Centre to authorise the vaccine to be procured and used. "At the start, we did emphasise on death audits but now it's vindicated that comorbidity is an important element in COVID deaths. About 89 per cent of COVID deaths in our state were due to comorbidities like diabetes, cancer, hypertension etc," she said.

Urging the Centre to issue guidelines on the procurement of vaccine, she added, "Central Government should authorise the vaccine to be procured and used. It must issue guidelines in this regard. "We have COVID Warriors Club in every district. Our ASHAs and health workers have made 30 crore visits to 2.5 crore households in Bengal," she said.

Interacting with chief ministers, the PM said, "We need to follow a new mantra. All those who have come in contact with an infected person should be traced and tested within 72 hours." "80 per cent of active cases are from 10 states. If the virus is defeated here, the entire country will emerge victoriously," the PM added.

"The target of bringing down the fatality rate below 1% can be achieved soon," the PM said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 synopsis revealed, episode 2 recap, get other updates

Love Alarm Season 2 cast, plot revealed, when will it go for filming?

Animal Kingdom Season 5 likely to have 13 episodes, Ellen Barkin may return as Smurf

When The Seven Deadly Sins Season 5 can be released, other latest updates on it

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

Facebook removes 7 mln posts for sharing false information on coronavirus

Facebook Inc said on Tuesday it removed 7 million posts in the second quarter for sharing false information about the novel coronavirus, including content that promoted fake preventative measures and exaggerated cures.Facebook released the ...

EU raps Belarus over election violence, says may take measures

European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on Tuesday condemned what he called disproportionate violence by Belarus authorities against protesters following Sundays presidential election and said the EU could take unspecified measure...

Container lines resume calls to Beirut as terminal restarts operations

Container lines have resumed calls to Beirut after last weeks explosion, with the terminal having sustained only minor damage, leading companies said on Tuesday. The Aug. 4 blast in Beiruts port, which killed more than 160 people and injure...

Tomar launches ICAR's data recovery centre Krishi Megh

To protect the precious data of the governments premier research body ICAR, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Tuesday launched a data recovery centre Krishi Megh set up in Hyderabad. Currently, the main data centre of the Indian ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020