Congress MLAs return to Jaipur from Jaisalmer

Congress MLAs return to Jaipur from JaisalmerPTI | Jaipur | Updated: 12-08-2020 14:39 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 14:39 IST
Rajasthan Congress MLAs who were staying in Jaisalmer for the past few days arrived in Jaipur on Wednesday
The legislators reached the city by air and are being taken to Hotel Fairmont in Kukas on the Jaipur-Delhi highway
"We are going to Hotel Fairmont, and the next strategy will be decided by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot," Transport Minister Pratap Singh said.
