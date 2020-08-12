Left Menu
Development News Edition

MLA alleges manhandling by cops; BJP workers protest outside police station in UP

BJP MLA from Iglas, Rajkumar Sahyogi, alleged that he was manhandled at Gonda Police station where he went to protest against a case filed against a Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) member. Sahyogi told reporters that on August 2 the VHP member, Rohit Varshney, was beaten up by a man identified as Salim over a property dispute.

PTI | Aligarh | Updated: 12-08-2020 18:59 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 18:59 IST
MLA alleges manhandling by cops; BJP workers protest outside police station in UP

Several BJP workers held a protest outside a local police station where a BJP MLA was allegedly manhandled by three policemen, including an SHO, on Wednesday morning. BJP MLA from Iglas, Rajkumar Sahyogi, alleged that he was manhandled at Gonda Police station where he went to protest against a case filed against a Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) member.

Sahyogi told reporters that on August 2 the VHP member, Rohit Varshney, was beaten up by a man identified as Salim over a property dispute. A case of assault was filed against Salim but a few days ago, a cross FIR was also filed in the case, the MLA said, alleging that when he went to the police station to protest the case lodged against Varshney, the three policemen roughed him up. He alleged that the police has been "unduly influenced" to file this case against Varshney.

Meanwhile, as the news spread that the BJP legislator was allegedly manhandled by policemen, hundreds of BJP workers gathered at the police station in protest, leading to a tense situation at the precincts. Additional police force was deployed at the Gonda police station and senior police officials also rushed there to defuse the situation.

Although no senior police officer has issued any statement so far, local policemen told reporters that a spat between police officials, including the SHO Anuj Kumar Saini took place after the legislator misbehaved with them.  The MLA has denied the allegations of misbehaviour. "We will not accept anything except complete justice in this manner," he said Senior district officials are presently closeted with top BJP leaders, including BJP MP from Aligarh, Satish Gautam, to resolve the issue..

TRENDING

I-T dept raids Chinese individuals, local contacts in Rs 1,000-crore money laundering case

One Piece Chapter 988 to be out on Aug 23, Kaido’s battle with scabbards, what more to see

COVID-19: Committee on vaccine administration to meet on Aug 12

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 966 to 217,293;COVID-19 cases in U.S. children soared in late July and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Riot-hit areas of Bengaluru's Pulakeshinagar resemble war zone

Charred vehicles, shards of glass from broken windows, stones and bricks lay strewn on deserted roads in Pulakeshinagar here as the area resembled a war zone on Wednesday after an unruly mob went on a rampage. The house of Congress MLA Akha...

Punjab Police DSP chosen for home minister's excellence medal

A deputy superintendent of police-rank officer of the Punjab Police has been chosen for the Union Home Ministers Medal for Excellence in Investigation, DGP Dinkar Gupta said on Wednesday. Bikramjit Singh Brar was instrumental in solving sev...

IMD predicts heavy rains in parts of Gujarat, issues red alert

The India Meteorological Department IMD on Wednesday issued a red alert for parts of south Gujarat and Saurashtra region, predicting heavy rainfall till August 16. It also predicted light to moderate rainfall in most other parts of the stat...

Alstom, Bombardier, 21 other firms attend Railways’ pre-application meet for running pvt trains

Eds Adds details New Delhi, Aug 12 PT Twenty-three firms including Alstom Transport India Ltd, Bombardier Transportation India, Siemens Limited, GMR Infrastructure and some PSUs have shown interest in operating private trains in the coun...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020