Pakistan violates ceasefire in J-K's Nowshera sector
Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violations by firing with small arms and intense shelling with mortars along the Line of Control in Nowshera Sector of Rajouri district on Wednesday evening.ANI | Rajouri (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 12-08-2020 20:38 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 20:38 IST
Pakistan violated the ceasefire at about 7.50 pm today.
The Indian Army is retaliating befittingly. (ANI)
