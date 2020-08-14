Left Menu
Cops launch probe in plaint over 'rumours' about Disha's death

Based on the complaint filed by Disha's father Satish Salian, the Malvani police has launched an inquiry and the process of recording statements is on, the official said. Disha had died on June 8 after allegedly jumping off the 14th floor of a building in Mumbai's Malad.

The Mumbai Police has initiated an inquiry into the complaint filed by the father of Disha Salian, former manager of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, about the rumours allegedly being spread about his daughter's death, an official said on Friday. Based on the complaint filed by Disha's father Satish Salian, the Malvani police has launched an inquiry and the process of recording statements is on, the official said.

Disha had died on June 8 after allegedly jumping off the 14th floor of a building in Mumbai's Malad. An accidental death case was registered in the alleged suicide. On June 14, Rajput was found dead in his apartment in Mumbai. Her father had recently given a written complaint to the police, stating that "derogatory" posts and forwards were being shared by people that defamed his deceased daughter and his family.

In his complaint, he had also alleged that the "news about her (Disha's) involvement with any politician or attending parties with big names of the film fraternity, rape and murder are all stories cooked up by media people just to sell it to channels and these stories hold no truth." Disha's father had also requested the police to take action against the people concerned for their "insensitive act" towards his family. "The Malvani police, who are probing the case of Disha's death, have also started an inquiry into the complaint filed by her father. Accordingly, statements of a few persons are being recorded in this connection," the police official said.

The police has made an appeal to the people to come forward with any evidence or information linked to the case. PTI DC NP NP

