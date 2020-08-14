Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pilot says he is Cong's strongest warrior, will protect party at all costs

Hitting out at the Opposition over its criticism of the recent political developments in Rajasthan, former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot on Friday described himself as the strongest warrior of the Congress and said he would protect his party at all costs.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 14-08-2020 16:00 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 16:00 IST
Pilot says he is Cong's strongest warrior, will protect party at all costs

Hitting out at the Opposition over its criticism of the recent political developments in Rajasthan, former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot on Friday described himself as the strongest warrior of the Congress and said he would protect his party at all costs. Pilot, who has returned to the Congress fold after a month-long rebellion against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, made the remarks during the debate on a motion of confidence moved by the ruling party in the Rajasthan Assembly.

During the debate, Deputy Leader of the Opposition Rajendra Rathore mentioned Pilot's name in various matters, including the recent political developments in the state and a Special Operations Group (SOG) notice issued to him. The notice was sent to Pilot after the Rajasthan Police claimed to have stumbled upon a plot to topple the Congress government.

"They are taking my name repeatedly. Prior to my seat being changed, I was safe and part of the government. Then I thought why our Speaker and chief whip have given me a seat here? I thought for two minutes and then saw that this is a border. "On one side is the ruling party and on the other is the Opposition. Who is sent to the border? The strongest warrior is sent," Pilot said, interrupting Rathore.

Pilot's seat in the House was changed after he was removed as the deputy chief minister. Earlier, he used to sit next to the chief minister. "Many things have been said during the discussion on trust vote and many more will be said. Over time, everything will be revealed," Pilot said.

"But I want to say that whatever I or my companions had to say, we have told the doctor about our complaints... After getting the treatment, all of us today... 125 people are standing in the House," he said. From his new seat, he added, he will ensure the safety of his party.

Following the intervention of the party high command, Pilot and 18 rebel MLAs supporting him participated in a Congress Legislature Party meeting held here on Thursday. Earlier, Pilot had also met Gehlot separately. In a House of 200, the Congress has 107 MLAs and the support of Independents and allies. The BJP has 72 members.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 includes Margot Robbie, Christina Hodson, More on Johnny Depp’s returning

Aquaman 2: Amber Heard may not reprise her role Mera, will Emilia Clarke replace her?

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

Science News Roundup: Stem cells give hope for revival of extinct rhinos; British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

WPI inflation falls 0.58 pc in July, food prices spike

The wholesale price-based inflation stood at -0.58 pc in July, remaining in the negative zone for the fourth straight month even as vegetables and other food items turned costlier. WPI inflation in June was - 1.81 per cent, while for the mo...

BSE signs pact with Gujarat govt's iHub to help startups raise capital

Leading stock exchange BSE on Friday said it has joined hands with iHub, an incubation setup established by the Gujarat government, to encourage and support startups in raising capital. Besides, the exchange will offer multiple benefits in ...

Budget airline GoAir appoints Kaushik Khona as CEO in place of Vinay Dube: Statement.

Budget airline GoAir appoints Kaushik Khona as CEO in place of Vinay Dube Statement....

FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide coronavirus spread

New Zealand extended a lockdown in the countrys biggest city in response to the first national coronavirus outbreak in months, while Britons were rushing back from summer holidays in France ahead of the planned 14-day quarantine for all tra...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020