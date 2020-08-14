Left Menu
Light rain likely on Independence Day morning: IMD

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-08-2020 18:38 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 18:38 IST
RK Jenamani, Senior Scientist at the India Meteorological Department in conversation with ANI (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

RK Jenamani, Senior Scientist at the India Meteorological Department on Friday predicted a light drizzle over the national capital on Independence Day (Saturday) morning, adding that monsoon in north-western India will continue to remain quite active. "In Delhi, the rain has been comparatively less in the last three days. Only Wednesday witnessed a significant downpour between 8-10 cm. In the last 24 hours, only 16 mm of rain was recorded here. There is an indication of a passing drizzle tomorrow morning, but there won't be a significant downpour," Jenamani said.

Marking the 74th Independence Day of the country Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation for the seventh time from the ramparts of the Red Fort on Saturday morning. Jenamani further added, "The monsoon in north-western India is still quite active. Rajasthan has experienced rain for the last four days with a very intense spell in Jaipur. 8cm of rain was recorded in just three hours. It has even rained in parts of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Himachal Pradesh. In the next 24-36 hours, rainfall will reduce in Punjab and Haryana significantly."

Jenamani also said the low-pressure was being intensified on the coast of West Bengal and Odisha indicating a few more days of the monsoon season. "The Bombay and Konkan coast will also see more rain. South Karnataka will not see much activity," he added. (ANI)

