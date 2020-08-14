Left Menu
AAP MP Sanjay Singh, 2 others booked for promoting enmity

“An FIR has been registered against AAP leader Sanjay Singh, party members Subhajit Singh and Brij Kumari under IPC sections 153B and 505 at Kotwali Police Station based on the complaint by Aggarwal,” station SHO Anil Kaperwan said. The matter is being investigated, he said.

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 14-08-2020 22:23 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 22:23 IST
AAP leader Sanjay Singh and two other party members were on Friday booked for reportedly promoting enmity between classes, police said here. The police received a complaint from Gaurav Aggarwal, a social worker, in this regard.

The complainant alleged that Singh and others made objectionable statements at a recent press conference in Delhi wherein they accused Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath of discrimination between different castes, police said. "An FIR has been registered against AAP leader Sanjay Singh, party members Subhajit Singh and Brij Kumari under IPC sections 153B and 505 at Kotwali Police Station based on the complaint by Aggarwal," station SHO Anil Kaperwan said.

The matter is being investigated, he said. PTI CORR SRY

