Rajasthan CM celebrates 74th Independence Day
On the occasion of 74th Independence Day, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot hoisted the national flag at his residence here on Saturday.ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 15-08-2020 13:10 IST | Created: 15-08-2020 12:45 IST
On the occasion of 74th Independence Day, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot hoisted the national flag at his residence here on Saturday. Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also celebrated Independence Day by hoisting the tricolour at Bharatiya Janata Party office in Bhopal.
This year, celebrations have been kept minimal in view of the spread of COVID-19. Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the national flag at the ramparts of the Red Fort in Delhi and addressed the nation this morning. He was received by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at the iconic monument.
The Prime Minister then inspected the Guard of Honour.
ALSO READ
Apple delivers blowout earnings amid COVID-19, market shrugs off iPhone delays
Australian PM says Sydney COVID-19 outbreak under control, Melbourne spike challenging
Young people ‘not invincible’ in COVID-19 pandemic: WHO chief
Vietnam reports biggest jump in COVID-19 cases, mobilises health team
Australian state flags new steps to control surging COVID-19 cases