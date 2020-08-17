Left Menu
Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

12:18 p.m. Odisha's COVID-19 tally rises to 62,294 with 2,244 fresh cases; 10 more fatalities push death toll to 353: Official. 9:42 a.m. Single-day spike of 57,981 COVID-19 cases, 941 deaths pushes India's virus caseload to 26,47,663 and death toll to 50,921: Government.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-08-2020 17:17 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 17:07 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Monday. 4:52 p.m.

Bihar extends lockdown till September 6 as COVID-19 cases spike. 4:18 p.m.

Susanta Singh first Odisha minister to test COVID-19 positive. 3:58 p.m.

Tripura reports 143 new COVID-19 cases, four more deaths. 3:07 p.m.

COVID-19 cases doubled faster in Mumbai last week: BMC. 2:38 p.m.

With no one reportedly coming to their aid due to the COVID-19 scare, a family was forced to transport a body on a bicycle amid heavy rains at a village in Belagavi district of Karnataka on Sunday. 2:08 p.m.

Andaman & Nicobar Islands COVID-19 tally rises to 2,399. 1:36 p.m.

Australia on Monday recorded its highest count in daily COVID-19 deaths with 25 fatalities, taking the country-wide coronavirus death toll to 421. 1:22 p.m.

SC rejects plea seeking postponement of JEE (Main) & NEET-UG exams amid COVID-19. 1:17 p.m.

Puducherry reports four COVID-19 deaths, 302 fresh cases. 1:12 p.m.

COVID-19 death toll in Rajasthan climbs to 886. 12:18 p.m.

Odisha's COVID-19 tally rises to 62,294 with 2,244 fresh cases; 10 more fatalities push death toll to 353: Official. 11:38 a.m.

COVID-19 tests in India cross 3 crore mark. 11:31 a.m.

Telangana reports 894 fresh COVID-19 cases, fresh infections in Hyderabad continue to dip. 11:18 p.m.

43 new COVID-19 cases in Arunachal Pradesh, raising the state's total caseload to 2,701. 10:34 a.m.

Trinamool Congress MLA from Egra, Samaresh Das, who tested positive for COVID-19, dies on Monday: Party sources. 9:42 a.m.

Single-day spike of 57,981 COVID-19 cases, 941 deaths pushes India's virus caseload to 26,47,663 and death toll to 50,921: Government. Active COVID-19 cases stand at 6,76,900, while 19,19,842 people have recovered: Union Health Ministry.

