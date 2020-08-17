Left Menu
Bengaluru violence: MLA Akhanda Srinivasa Murthy demands CBI

Murthy was accompanied to the Chief Minister's residence by BJP MLAs Arvind Limbavali and S Raghu. In response to a question, Murthy said, Bovi community legislators and leaders had accompanied him.

Congress MLA R Akhanda Srinivasa Murthy, whose house was destroyed during last week's violence in the city, on Monday met Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and demanded a CBI probe into the incident. The Congress legislator has also appealed for more security to him.

"Earlier the Chief Minister had spoken to me over the phone. Today I met him personally and sought more security. Many of my neighbors' properties including vehicles have been burnt or damaged. ..I requested compensation for them, most of them are poor," Murthy said.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, he said the Chief Minister has assured him that security will be increased and those behind the violence punished, how much influential they are. "....I have requested it (CBI inquiry), he said he will look into...," the MLA added.

In response to a question on his security, the MLA said, while security has been provided to his current residence, he personally hasn't got additional security other than two gunmen while outside, and has asked for it. The violence in D J Halli and adjoining areas on August 11 night was unleashed by hundreds of people over a purportedly inflammatory social media post allegedly put out by P Naveen, a relative of MLA Murthy.

The MLA's residence and a police station at D J Halli were torched by rioters who also set many police and private vehicles afire, and looted the belongings of the legislator and his sister. Murthy was accompanied to the Chief Minister's residence by BJP MLAs Arvind Limbavali and S Raghu.

In response to a question, Murthy said, Bovi community legislators and leaders had accompanied him. Amid speculation about him making any political shift, the MLA clarified he is in Congress and will continue in the party.

Asked about speculation that his opponent Prasanna Kumar who had contested against him on JD(S) ticket wanting to come back to the Congress party, Murthy said "I'm not aware of it. In Congress anyone comes or goes, it is left to the party president. I don't have any problem...there is no question about me quitting Congress.

Congress is in my blood." Murthy had joined the Congress from JD(S) ahead of the 2018 assembly polls and got ticket from Pulakeshinagar, following which Kumar shifted to the JD(S). According to reports, many local Congress workers are in favor of Prasanna Kumar returning to the party, as they prefer him over Murthy.

Meanwhile, BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel visited the locality where the violence took place on August 11. Kateel, who met Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai ahead of the visit, complimented the state government and police for containing the violence within a couple of hours and not allowing it to go out of control.

He said a team led by party legislator Arvind Limbavali, constituted by him, has submitted a report to him on the incident, and he was visiting the locality to assess the situation and build confidence among people there.

