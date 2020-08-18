Building collapses in Mumbai, no casualties reported

The rescue operation which started after a building was collapsed near Bandra's Sherley Rajan road here on Monday is over now. However, no casualties were reported. Two persons who were rescued by fire brigade have been admitted to hospital, Shashikant Kale, Chief Fire Officer, Mumbai Fire Brigade said.

"We received a call at 8:38 pm. It was a 4-storey building and was vacant. It fell on other building adjacent to it. Two persons who were rescued by fire brigade have been admitted to hospital," he said. The building that collapsed was empty, however, its debris fell on other structures nearby. (ANI)