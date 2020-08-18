Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Tuesday. 2:29 p.m.

The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) has given a nod for phase-III clinical trial of COVID-19 vaccine developed in collaboration with a Chinese company, media report says. 2:25 p.m.

The Bombay HC directs Maharashtra government to clarify its stand on reopening places of worship amid the coronavirus-enforced lockdown in the state. 2:16 p.m.

Rajasthan reports 10 more deaths due to COVID-19, taking the state's death toll to 897, while 694 fresh cases pushed its tally to 63,324. 1:16 p.m.

Two existing drugs inhibit SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, from infecting human cells in the lab, a study has found. 1:02 p.m.

The catering manager of the National Institute of Sports (NIS) in Patiala, who was in mandatory quarantine after arriving at the facility from Lucknow, tests positive for COVID-19. 12:57 p.m.

Eight teams of scientists from India and US have been selected for pursuing research on COVID-19. 12:38 p.m.

UP Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Atul Garg, says he has tested positive for COVID-19. Odisha's COVID-19 situation likely to improve in mid-September, ILS says.

12:13 p.m. COVID-19 tally in Odisha rises to 64,533 with 2,239 new cases and nine more deaths.

12:09 p.m. Delhi airport is likely to have COVID-19 testing facility for international arrivals.

11:57 a.m. The number of COVID-19 cases in Mizoram crossed the 800-mark.

11:54 a.m. The SC refuses to direct the Centre to transfer the contributions made to the PM CARES Fund for battling the COVID-19 pandemic to the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF).

11:26 a.m. Telangana reports 1,682 fresh coronavirus cases and eight deaths, pushing the state's tally of positive cases to 93,937.

11:16 a.m. Union Home Minister Amit Shah admitted to AIIMS for post COVID care.

11:07 a.m. India's COVID-19 tally crosses 27-lakh mark, with 55,079 COVID-19 cases recorded in a single day.

11:03 a.m. Forty more people, including 13 security personnel, have tested positive for COVID-19 in Arunachal Pradesh, raising the state's total caseload to 2,741.

10:57 a.m. Study shows seroprevalence of antibodies in 51.5 per cent samples.

10:48 a.m. Ganesh idol makers, whose businesses used to thrive ahead of the annual Ganpati festival in Maharashtra, are facing tough times this year due to restrictions on the height of idols and difficulty in procurement of raw material amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

10:12 a.m. In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the UP government has once again deferred the date for the signing of a key pact for the Rs 29,650-crore Jewar airport project with its developer, according to an order.

9:32 a.m. Beed district in Maharashtra is starting rapid antigen tests of shopkeepers, vegetable vendors, milk sellers and petrol pump employees to detect COVID-19 'super spreaders', official says.

9:05 a.m. Despite the rising number of COVID-19 cases, flight movements at the Goa airport increased almost 12 times last month as compared to April this year, according to the Airports Authority of India.