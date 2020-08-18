Left Menu
Six police personnel donate plasma at LNJP, over 100 pledge to do it

The hospital's Medical Director Dr Suresh Kumar said over 100 Delhi policemen have registered to donate convalescent plasma for treatment of COVID-19 patients. A large number of police personnel contracted COVID-19 in the line of duty and some even lost their lives. "We organised a plasma donation camp at our hospital today, especially for the members of the police force, many of whom had contacted the coronavirus infection but have recovered," he said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-08-2020 20:17 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 20:04 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Six Delhi police personnel who recovered from COVID-19 donated their plasma at LNJP Hospital on Tuesday, officials said. The hospital's Medical Director Dr Suresh Kumar said over 100 Delhi policemen have registered to donate convalescent plasma for treatment of COVID-19 patients. A large number of police personnel contracted COVID-19 in the line of duty and some even lost their lives.

"We organised a plasma donation camp at our hospital today, especially for the members of the police force, many of whom had contacted the coronavirus infection but have recovered," he said. "Today, six personnel donated their plasma," Kumar said.

Other personnel will be allowed to donate in batches in coming days. "Everyday we will be having a batch of 5-6 police personnel coming here and if they fulfil all the criteria, they will be able to donate their convalescent plasma," he added.

LNJP Hospital is a dedicated COVID-19 facility and the largest run by the Delhi government. "We had sent a proposal to the city police commissioner to have this plasma donation camp in partnership with the police department. And we are happy to see the response. We also had a separate ward for police personnel when they were getting treated at our hospital," Kumar said.

Senior police officials said hospitals are facing a shortage of plasma for treatment of COVID-19 patients and this initiative will go a long way in meeting the requirement. Delhi Police personnel who have successfully recovered from COVID-19 can continue to donate plasma as per the norms on a regular basis, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Sanjay Bhatia said.

On the very first day of the campaign, 118 police personnel from various districts and units got themselves registered for plasma donation, he said.

