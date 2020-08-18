Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lanka imposes daily electricity cuts after nation-wide power outage

A massive power outage hit Sri Lanka on Monday, plunging the entire country into darkness for around seven hours and disrupting essential services and businesses following a technical failure at Chinese built Norochcholai coal power plant in the north western region. The state power entity Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) said power cuts have been introduced with effect from Tuesday as a measure to meet the shortfall caused by the breakdown of the coal power station.

PTI | Colombo | Updated: 18-08-2020 20:53 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 20:36 IST
Lanka imposes daily electricity cuts after nation-wide power outage
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Sri Lanka's electricity board on Tuesday decided to impose one-hour power cut daily for a period of four days to meet the shortfall caused by the breakdown of a major power plant that led to a nation-wide power outage. A massive power outage hit Sri Lanka on Monday, plunging the entire country into darkness for around seven hours and disrupting essential services and businesses following a technical failure at Chinese built Norochcholai coal power plant in the north western region.

The state power entity Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) said power cuts have been introduced with effect from Tuesday as a measure to meet the shortfall caused by the breakdown of the coal power station. "We are short of about 300 megawatts and to meet this shortage there will be power cuts lasting for an hour from 6 pm till 10 pm based on 4 zones", Vijitha Herath the chief of the CEB told reporters.

The Norochcholai coal power plant is currently off-grid due to a rise in the temperature and requires to be reset after the temperature drops to the assigned level, he said. The Norochcholai coal power station has suffered frequent breakdowns in the recent past.

The government has appointed a committee to probe the islandwide power failure. However, the power sector trade unions have ruled out any sabotage as the reason for the sudden power outage.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

India's GDP to contract 16.5% in Apr-June quarter: SBI report

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Truncated assembly session: Punjab govt 'running away' from discussion, alleges opposition

The opposition in Punjab on Tuesday slammed the Congress government over convening a truncated one-day assembly session, saying it was running away from discussion on core issues. The state cabinet on Monday had given the go-ahead for the d...

Visva Bharati will seek CBI probe in August 17 campus violence: university authorities

Visva Bharati on Tuesday said it will seek a CBI inquiry into the August 17 campus violence, which forced its indefinite closure, according to a statement issued by the central university. It said the university will remain shut until the p...

UK, EU resume talks on future ties, as new deadline looms

Negotiations were to resume Tuesday on the future trade ties between the European Union and the United Kingdom after Brexit, with the Europeans insisting that important differences in the two sides positions must be bridged and an agreement...

Indians erect banners, pray for Kamala Harris to win U.S. election

Indians in the southern state of Tamil Nadu, which U.S. vice president hopeful Kamala Harris visited as a kid, erected banners, held special prayers and wished her success. Villagers in Painganadu, Harris ancestral village, put up banners o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020