Mumbai rains: Modak Sagar lake starts overflowing, BMC opens dam gate
After heavy downpour in and around Mumbai, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Wednesday opened a gate of Modak Sagar dam after it started overflowing at 9ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 19-08-2020 09:59 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 09:17 IST
After heavy downpour in and around Mumbai, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Wednesday opened a gate of the Modak Sagar dam after it started overflowing at 9:24 pm on Tuesday. This dam supplies potable water to Mumbai and its nearby regions.
According to the India Meteorological Department, the city is expected to receive more rainfall in the next four-five days. The Met department has also issued an orange alert for Kolhapur and Satara districts for Wednesday.
