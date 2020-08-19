Mumbai rains: Modak Sagar lake starts overflowing, BMC opens dam gate

After heavy downpour in and around Mumbai, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Wednesday opened a gate of the Modak Sagar dam after it started overflowing at 9:24 pm on Tuesday. This dam supplies potable water to Mumbai and its nearby regions.

According to the India Meteorological Department, the city is expected to receive more rainfall in the next four-five days. The Met department has also issued an orange alert for Kolhapur and Satara districts for Wednesday.