Odisha CHSE declares Class 12 Commerce result; 74.95 pc students pass
The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha on Wednesday declared Class 12 result for the Commerce stream 2020 exams.ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 19-08-2020 13:33 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 13:33 IST
The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha on Wednesday declared Class 12 result for the Commerce stream 2020 exams. Out of total 25,772, who students appeared in this year examinations, 19,318 students have passed the examination, recording a passing percentage is 74.95 per cent, an increase of around 4.79 per cent as compared to last year.
According to the officials, among those who passed are 12,215 boys and 7,103 girls. Notably, 34.2 per cent of the students passed in the first division, 22 per cent in the second division and 43 per cent in third division. The highest passing percentage was recorded from Nayagarh district at 88.70 per cent, while the lowest passing percentage was recorded from Deogarh. (ANI)
