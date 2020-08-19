BJP gaining political mileage from B'luru violence, mismanaging floods: Siddaramaiah

In the wake of severe floods in Karnataka, former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party of mismanaging the situation and solely focussing on Bengaluru violence to gain political mileage. In a tweet earlier today, Siddaramaiah said, "The whole state is suffering due to floods and its mismanagement but the BJP is only interested in gaining political mileage using the Bengaluru violence. Their failure to provide relief and rehabilitation for last year's flood victims has added to the misery."

The Congress leader noted, in another tweet, that the Home Minister is surveying flood-affected areas while the Revenue Minister continues to "speculate" on the Bengaluru violence. "Is it not the duty of the Revenue Minister to assess the damage due to floods?" his tweet further read.

The Leader of Opposition also urged Chief Minister Yediyurappa to direct the ministers to carry out their work, while using the hashtag -- #FloodMisMgmt [flood mismanagement]. Meanwhile, he apologised to the people since he is observing mandatory home isolation after recovering from coronavirus.

"People of Badami are under stress due to floods. I am constantly monitoring the situation & also communicating with officers and our party leaders there. I am sorry for not being present there as I am under mandatory home isolation," his other tweet read. Earlier today, several parts of Karnataka were inundated by rainwaters following heavy downpours. Visuals from Belagavi showed people with their belongings in hand wading through waist-length waters.

India Meteorological Department had predicted rain/thundershowers are very likely to occur at most places over coastal Karnataka and at a few places over interior Karnataka and heavy rainfall likely to occur at isolated places over coastal Karnataka over the next 24 hours. (ANI)