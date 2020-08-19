Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP gaining political mileage from B'luru violence, mismanaging floods: Siddaramaiah

In the wake of severe floods in Karnataka, former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party of mismanaging the situation and solely focussing on Bengaluru violence to gain political mileage.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 19-08-2020 14:59 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 14:33 IST
BJP gaining political mileage from B'luru violence, mismanaging floods: Siddaramaiah
Visuals from Belagavi. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

In the wake of severe floods in Karnataka, former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party of mismanaging the situation and solely focussing on Bengaluru violence to gain political mileage. In a tweet earlier today, Siddaramaiah said, "The whole state is suffering due to floods and its mismanagement but the BJP is only interested in gaining political mileage using the Bengaluru violence. Their failure to provide relief and rehabilitation for last year's flood victims has added to the misery."

The Congress leader noted, in another tweet, that the Home Minister is surveying flood-affected areas while the Revenue Minister continues to "speculate" on the Bengaluru violence. "Is it not the duty of the Revenue Minister to assess the damage due to floods?" his tweet further read.

The Leader of Opposition also urged Chief Minister Yediyurappa to direct the ministers to carry out their work, while using the hashtag -- #FloodMisMgmt [flood mismanagement]. Meanwhile, he apologised to the people since he is observing mandatory home isolation after recovering from coronavirus.

"People of Badami are under stress due to floods. I am constantly monitoring the situation & also communicating with officers and our party leaders there. I am sorry for not being present there as I am under mandatory home isolation," his other tweet read. Earlier today, several parts of Karnataka were inundated by rainwaters following heavy downpours. Visuals from Belagavi showed people with their belongings in hand wading through waist-length waters.

India Meteorological Department had predicted rain/thundershowers are very likely to occur at most places over coastal Karnataka and at a few places over interior Karnataka and heavy rainfall likely to occur at isolated places over coastal Karnataka over the next 24 hours. (ANI)

TRENDING

Will It's Okay to Not Be Okay be renewed for Season 2? Know in details

Watching Crash Landing on You is a syndrome in Japan, Minister T Motegi watched all episodes

Mutiny under way outside Mali capital, say Norwegian embassy and security source

Julius Lothar Meyer: Google doodle on first periodic table’s developer on his 190th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Finland's Prime Minister says COVID test negative

Finlands Prime Minister Sanna Marin said on Wednesday her COVID-19 test taken a day earlier was negative, but she would continue to work remotely due to respiratory symptoms.It is important not to go to work if showing symptoms and thus exp...

Mali soldiers promise elections after coup condemned abroad

Soldiers who ousted Malis president and government in a military coup that drew condemnation abroad promised on Wednesday to restore stability and oversee a transition to elections within a reasonable time. President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita ...

With CBI probe in SSR death case, people can trust there'll be justice: Nitish Kumar

The people can trust that Sushant Singh Rajput will get justice now that the Supreme Court has directed to hand over the investigation in the matter to the Central Bureau of Investigation CBI, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said on Wedne...

Logistics services provider DP World acquires 3 units of Transworld Group

Global logistics services provider DP World has acquired three units of Transworld Group for an undisclosed sum. The units acquired are Transworld Feeders FZCO, Avana Logistik including its subsidiary Avana Global FZCO, and Transworld Fee...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020