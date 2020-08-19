Ceasefire violation by Pakistan along LoC in J-K's Sunderbani sector
Rajouri (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 19-08-2020
Pakistan on Wednesday initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation along the Line of Control (LoC) in Keri Battal area of Sunderbani Sector here.
The ceasefire violation by Pakistan took place at about 4:30 pm today by firing with small arms and intense shelling with mortars.
Indian Army is retaliating befittingly.
