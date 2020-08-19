Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bihar govt to provide Rs 36 lakh, job each to families of CRPF jawans killed in militant attack

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday announced that his government would provide Rs 36 lakh to each of the families of two CRPF personnel from the state, who were killed in a militant attack in Jammu and Kashmir on August 17.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 19-08-2020 19:28 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 19:28 IST
Bihar govt to provide Rs 36 lakh, job each to families of CRPF jawans killed in militant attack

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday announced that his government would provide Rs 36 lakh to each of the families of two CRPF personnel from the state, who were killed in a militant attack in Jammu and Kashmir on August 17. The state government would also provide job to one person from each family, he said.

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans Khurshid Khan and Lavkush Sharma, who hailed from Rohtas district and Jehanabad district respectively, were killed in the attack in Baramulla district of the union territory. Each of the families of Khan and Sharma will get Rs 11 lakh ex-gratia and Rs 25 lakh from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund as the government wants to "honour the martyrdom of the two soldiers hailing from the state", Kumar said in a statement.

Khan and Sharma were among the three security personnel who lost their lives in the attack by suspected militants of the Lashkar-e-Taiba on Monday. The third person who died there was a local policeman..

TRENDING

Will It's Okay to Not Be Okay be renewed for Season 2? Know in details

Watching Crash Landing on You is a syndrome in Japan, Minister T Motegi watched all episodes

Julius Lothar Meyer: Google doodle on first periodic table’s developer on his 190th birthday

Mutiny under way outside Mali capital, say Norwegian embassy and security source

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Governor NCT of Delhi accords permissions to open Hotels & Restaurants

In a major announcement that fulfils the demands of the Hospitality Industry in the National capital Region, the Lt. Governor of National Capital Territory NCT of Delhi has accorded permissions for the opening of the Hotels Restaurants in ...

Tell progress on drafting of rules for CAA implementation: Rajasthan HC to Centre

The Rajasthan High Court here on Wednesday sought to know from the Centre about the progress on the drafting of rules for the implementation of the Citizenship Amendement Act passed by Parliament last year. According to the amended citizen...

Diet, nutrition play key role in preventing deaths due to diseases including COVID: Vardhan

Highlighting the&#160;key role played by healthy food in combating morbidities and building ones resilience and immunity towards various kinds of diseases, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Wednesday said people of the same household h...

National Recruitment Agency to conduct online test for govt jobs twice a year: Jitendra Singh

Terming the setting up of a National Recruitment Agency as historic, Union minister Jitendra Singh on Wednesday said it will conduct an online Common Eligibility Test for shortlisting candidates for majority of central government jobs twice...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020