Militant killed in encounter with security forces in J-K's Shopian
Based on specific inputs about the presence of militants in Chitragam village of the south Kashmir district, security forces launched a cordon and search operation there, a police official said. He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the militants fired upon a search party of the forces, who retaliated.PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 19-08-2020 22:33 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 22:16 IST
An unidentified militant was on Wednesday killed in an encounter with security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said. Based on specific inputs about the presence of militants in Chitragam village of the south Kashmir district, security forces launched a cordon and search operation there, a police official said.
He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the militants fired upon a search party of the forces, who retaliated. In the ensuing exchange of firing, one militant has been killed, the official said.
The militant's identity and group affiliation is yet to be ascertained, he said, adding that the operation is on. Meanwhile, another encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Handwara area of north Kashmir's Kupwara district, the official said.
"Encounter has started at Ganipora Kralgund area of Handwara," he said. The official said security forces are on the job and have cordoned off the area.
Further details are awaited, he added.
- READ MORE ON:
- Shopian
- Kashmir
- Chitragam
- Handwara
- Kupwara district
ALSO READ
Curfew imposed across Kashmir ahead of first anniversary of revocation of Article 370
India on guard in Kashmir ahead of anniversary of lost autonomy
CBI carrying out searches at 11 locations in Jammu and Kashmir in case of illegal construction and land encroachment in Patnitop: Officials.
Kashmiris suffer most at the hands of Pakistan backed terrorists, say PoK leaders
J&K govt declares entire Kashmir except Bandipora 'red zone' amid rising COVID-19 cases