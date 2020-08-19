Left Menu
Militant killed in encounter with security forces in J-K's Shopian

Based on specific inputs about the presence of militants in Chitragam village of the south Kashmir district, security forces launched a cordon and search operation there, a police official said. He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the militants fired upon a search party of the forces, who retaliated.

Militant killed in encounter with security forces in J-K's Shopian
The militant's identity and group affiliation is yet to be ascertained, he said, adding that the operation is on.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the militants fired upon a search party of the forces, who retaliated. In the ensuing exchange of firing, one militant has been killed, the official said.

The militant's identity and group affiliation is yet to be ascertained, he said, adding that the operation is on. Meanwhile, another encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Handwara area of north Kashmir's Kupwara district, the official said.

"Encounter has started at Ganipora Kralgund area of Handwara," he said. The official said security forces are on the job and have cordoned off the area.

Further details are awaited, he added.

