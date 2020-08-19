Left Menu
Gujarat ATS arrests Chhota Shakeel gang member plotting to kill BJPleader

Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Wednesday arrested an alleged contract killer from the Chhota Shakeel gang, who had arrived in Ahmedabad with a plan to assassinate a senior BJP leader.

ANI | Ahmedabad (Gujarat) | Updated: 19-08-2020 22:29 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 22:29 IST
ATS officials arrested the killer from Ahmedabad. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Wednesday arrested an alleged contract killer from the Chhota Shakeel gang, who had arrived in Ahmedabad with a plan to assassinate a senior BJP leader. The alleged killer from Mumbai was arrested from a hotel at Relief road here, said ATS official.

"The ATS had received a tip-off regarding two sharpshooters of Chhota Shakeel gang who had reached Ahmedabad with plans to assassinate senior BJP leader. Acting on the information, senior ATS officials had raided Hotel Vinus in Relief Road in Ahmedabad in the early hours," senior ATS official told ANI. "During the raid, the alleged sharpshooter fired one round on the team. Later on, he was arrested by the ATS. The contact of BJP's Gordhan Zadafia (former home minister of Gujarat) was also found in killer's phones. One pistol was also recovered from the contract killer," the official added.

"ATS is trying to nab another sharpshooter as well," the official said. (ANI)

