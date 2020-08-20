Adityanath approves Rs 9.90 lakh for student's heart surgery

Adityanath approves Rs 9.90 lakh for student's heart surgeryPTI | Lucknow | Updated: 20-08-2020 00:13 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 00:13 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday extended a helping hand to a BEd student, suffering from a serious cardiac ailment, by approving Rs 9.90 lakh for her surgery, an official said
In a letter to father of Madhulika Misra, a resident of Machligaon at Campierganj in Gorakhpur district, the chief minister referred to her problem in heart valves that required a surgery, the spokesperson said
In the letter addressed to her father, Adityanath said as per the estimates of the Medanta Hospital, Rs 9.90 lakh was being approved from the chief minister's discretionary fund for operation, according to the official. PTI SABHMB
- READ MORE ON:
- Yogi Adityanath
- Uttar Pradesh
- Gorakhpur district
- Campierganj
ALSO READ
Ram Temple dream fulfilled through peaceful means due to PM Modi: Yogi Adityanath
UP CM Yogi Adityanath hails Prime Minister Narendra Modi for fulfilment of dream to build Ram temple in Ayodhya.
Beginning of new era based on ideals of Lord Ram: Yogi Adityanath on bhoomi pujan
Yogi Adityanath transfers loans of Rs 2,447cr to new MSME units
Yogi Adityanath to inaugurate new COVID-19 hospital in Noida