UP's Muzaffarnagar reports 38 fresh COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths

Thirty-eight more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district on Thursday, pushing the active case count to 346, while the death toll from the disease rose to 25 with three fresh fatalities, officials said. The wife of a local BJP leader is among those who succumbed to the infection on Thursday, they said.

According to Chief Medical Officer Praveen Chopra, a bank employee and a district hospital staffer are among the new COVID-19 cases. District Magistrate Selvakumari J said 25 more COVID-19 patients recovered on Thursday.

The total number of recoveries in the district now stands at 1,040, the DM added..